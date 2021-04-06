Sumit Nagal loses in 1st round at ATP 250 event in Italy
Both world No. 136 Nagal and world No. 124 Kovalik came into main draw through qualifying rounds and the Slovak prevailed 3-6 6-1 6-3 in a contest that lasted for two hours and 13 minutes.
India's Sumit Nagal bowed out in the opening round of the ATP 250 Sardegna Open, losing a hard-fought three-set match to Slovakia'sJozef Kovalik here on Tuesday.
Nagal had earlier won both his qualifying round games in straight sets.
He won 6-2, 6-1 against Frenchman Maxime Janvier in the second round of qualifiers to make it to the main draw.
Prior to that, he defeated local player Andrea Pellegrino 6-3, 6-4 in the first qualifying round.
