Home / Sports / Tennis / Swiss teen Stricker wins again on tour debut at Geneva Open
Swiss teenager Dominic Stricker in action at Geneva Open.(Twitter/ATPTour)
Swiss teenager Dominic Stricker in action at Geneva Open.(Twitter/ATPTour)
tennis

Swiss teen Stricker wins again on tour debut at Geneva Open

  • Swiss teenager Dominic Stricker now has a 2-0 career record after beating Marton Fucsovics 7-5, 6-4 Wednesday in the second round of the Geneva Open.
READ FULL STORY
AP |
UPDATED ON MAY 20, 2021 12:05 AM IST

Swiss teenager Dominic Stricker now has a 2-0 career record after beating Marton Fucsovics 7-5, 6-4 Wednesday in the second round of the Geneva Open.

Stricker, the French Open junior champion, beat a top-50 opponent for the second straight day in his ATP tournament debut. The 419th-ranked left-hander got a wild-card entry to his home event.

After beating former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic and Fucsovics, Stricker will play 75th-ranked Pablo Andujar in the quarterfinals. Andujar beat Roger Federer on Tuesday in the Swiss great’s first match on clay in almost two years.

Also Wednesday, third-seeded Casper Ruud advanced to the quarterfinals with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Tennys Sandgren.

Second-seeded Denis Shapovalov and fourth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov were due on court in later matches of another rain-affected day’s play in Geneva.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
geneva open marton fucsovics
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.