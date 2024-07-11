The People vs Novak Djokovic: Why fans love to hate the tennis GOAT

What better way to understand the fuss around the Djoker than a line by the Joker? “Upset the established order, and everything becomes chaos,” Batman’s tortured enemy says in ‘The Dark Knight’. The Djoker – Novak Djokovic – has done just that. Serbia's Novak Djokovic gives a speech after winning his fourth round match against Denmark's Holger Rune (REUTERS)

For a long time the established order in men’s tennis was Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic. With the unflappability of his game and mind, the Serbian has flipped the script. The new order is Djokovic, Nadal and Federer. He has surpassed the two darlings of the crowd – Nadal and Federer – and has proven himself to be the GOAT (Greatest of all Time).

So there is chaos.

In the latest instance, Djokovic blasted overly enthusiastic supporters of his fourth round opponent Holger Rune at Wimbledon. Calling them disrespectful, he wished them “Good night, gooooood night!” with brazen sarcasm.

Many have supported Djokovic’s reaction. To them, it is understandable considering the partisan crowds he has endured for years. But haters got one more stick to beat Djokovic with. The media got another reason to push his buttons, resulting in him walking out of a BBC interview after the Rune match.

And again we are left asking the question. Why does Novak Djokovic not get the love and understanding he deserves despite his record-breaking accomplishments and a personality which is generally pleasant and engaging?

Schadenfreude is certainly one part of the reason. Djokovic did not just disrupt the earlier hierarchy, he has Godzillaed over it. Grand Slam titles, Masters Series, weeks at no. 1, one name is on top in most categories and that is Djokovic.

There are a couple of other reasons why people have not entirely warmed up to Djokovic. Early in his career, he came across as cocky and not above gamesmanship. The root of the Federer-Djokovic feud, now buried, lies in a 2006 Davis Cup tie between Serbia and Switzerland, when Djokovic repeatedly took injury breaks in a crucial match against Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka, much to Federer’s annoyance.

Federer was also not amused when Djokovic’s mother proclaimed “The king is dead, long live the king,” after her son defeated Federer in the 2008 Australian Open.

There is the playing style angle. Federer performed with preternatural elegance, Nadal was a swaggering matador who made unbelievable gets and pumped his fists. Djokovic is a more complete player than both and routinely hits spectacular shots, such as a sliding backhand crosscourt he arrowed on the run against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon 2022. But the general impression of his game is of machine-like efficiency.

Djokovic’s anti-vaccine stance during Covid did not help his popularity. Whatever the vaccine’s limitations, at the time it was humanity’s best chance against a virus that killed six million people. To complicate matters, he tried to get exemptions for tournaments, creating technical hurdles for organisers.

All said, Djokovic has matured over the years and for the most part conducts himself in a dignified manner. He graciously participated in Federer’s Laver Cup farewell, even taking the initiative in hoisting Federer on the team’s shoulders. He refuses to call himself the GOAT out of respect for former champions, even though he has earned the right to say it. Still, many fans are quick to pull him down.

It is said everyone loves a winner. But in the puzzling case of The People Vs Novak Djokovic, winning seems to be an offence.