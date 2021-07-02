Twitter abuzz with all-Indian Wimbledon match: Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna vs Ankita Raina-Ramkumar Ramanathan

Wimbledon 2021 is set to see an all-Indian contest as the pair of Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza take on Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina in the first round of the mixed doubles event on Friday.

Twitter was abuzz with anticipation from Thursday night as four of India’s top tennis stars square off against each other in a Grand Slam main event.

The match will take place on Court 8 and the winner of the contest will take on the French pair of Nicolas Mahut and Kristina Mladenovic in the second round.

Ankita and Ramkumar were a late entry to the main draw of the mixed doubles event as an alternate pair due to a late withdrawal from Marton Fucsovics and Timea Babos.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the all-Indian contest in Wimbledon mixed doubles event

This is pretty cool: an all-Indian mixed doubles Round 1 at #Wimbledon

Sania and Bopanna were originally scheduled to play Marton Fucsovics and Timea Babos, but will now face alternates Ankita Raina and Ramkumar Ramanathan. Incidentally, this will be Ram's Grand Slam debut pic.twitter.com/ImsTIFZVd3 — Rutvick Mehta (@RutvickMehta) July 1, 2021

An all-Indian battle in the #Wimbledon Mixed Doubles! 🇮🇳



Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina are through to the main draw, and will take on compatriots Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza in the first round.#BetterEveryday — JSW Sports (@jswsports) July 1, 2021

INDIA AT WIMBLEDON DAY 5:

A rare sight coming up on court 8 today!!

An All-Indian 🇮🇳🇮🇳 battle ft. @MirzaSania/ @rohanbopanna vs @ankita_champ/ @ramkumar1994 (~4:50pm IST)@divijsharan / 🇬🇧 @SamMurray87 will be playing later in the day!! (~7:20 pm IST) pic.twitter.com/a0mCRuFp0G — Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) July 2, 2021





The other Indian in action on Friday at Wimbledon is Divij Sharan who will pair with his wife Samantha Murray Sharan on Court 6 in the first round of their mixed doubles event against Ariel Behar of Argentina and Galina Vaskoboeva of Kazakhstan.

Ankita Raina's maiden appearance in Wimbledon's main draw did not go according to plans as the Indian and her American partner Lauren Davis lost in straight sets to the US pair of Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula.

The 14th seeds beat the Raina-Davis pair 6-3 6-2 in 70 minutes during a late evening match on Court No 11.

Sania and her American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands are through to the second round of women's doubles while Bopanna and Divij Sharan are already out, having lost their men's doubles opening round encounter.