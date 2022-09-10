US Open 2022 Women’s Singles Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur

Iga Swiatek will take on Ons Jabeur in the women's singles final of the ongoing US Open 2022, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, in New York City. Currently ranked world no. 1 in the WTA rankings, Swiatek defeated Aryna Sabalenka in three sets to book a berth in the final. Having lost the opening set, 3-6, Swiatek had to rally back and win the remaining two sets 6-1, 6-4. Meanwhile, Jabeur eased past Caroline Garcia (6-1, 6-3) to win her semi-final fixture. Ahead of the final, both players are the only women to make two major finals this season. In terms of head-to-head, both players have faced each other four times, with Swiatek coming out on top in the last match when they faced in the Rome final last season and she won 6-2, 6-2.

Here are the live streaming details:

When will the Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur US Open 2022 women's final take place?

The Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur US Open 2022 women's final will take place on Sunday, 1:30 AM IST, September 11.

Where will the Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur US Open 2022 women's final take place?

The Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur US Open 2022 women's final will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

Where will the Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur US Open 2022 women's final be broadcasted live in India?

The Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur US Open 2022 women's final will be broadcasted live via Sony Sports Network.

Where will the Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur US Open 2022 women's final be live streamed in India?

The Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur US Open 2022 women's final will be live streamed via Sony Sports Network.

