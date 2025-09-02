US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz head-to-head record and more details

Novak Djokovic, eying his 25th grand slam title, is all set to face the No. 4 seed Taylor Fritz in the round of 16 of the US Open 2025 on Tuesday, September 2. Novak Djokovic of Serbia earlier defeated Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in the fourth round of the men’s singles at the US Open(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Djokovic, 38, earlier set a major record after emerging as the oldest man to reach the quarter-finals across all four majors in a single season. He secured his spot in the round of 16 after defeating Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in a dominating 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 match.

This came after he took four sets to bag a win in the second and third round matchups, Sports Illustrated reported.

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz: What to expect

Experts are looking ahead at the game as a rematch of their quarterfinal clash during the 2023 US Open. Also, this will be their fourth face-off at the majors, which includes two at the Australian Open, including in 2021 and 2024.

For his 19th US Open appearance, Djokovic looks forward to the all-time record for 25 Grand Slam titles.

Standing in between is the 27-year-old home favorite, Taylor Fritz, who is now the only US player left in the men's singles competition.

Fritz emerged as a finalist during last year's US Open.

So far, Fritz has only dropped two sets in this year's tournament. He secured his round of 16 spot after defeating Czechia's Tomáš Macháč, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 in straight sets.

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz: Head-to-head record

As of now, Djokovic holds a 100% win record against Fritz. This means that the US player has never been able to defeat the 24-time Grand Slam champion in all 10 of their previous matches.

In 2024, Djokovic defeated Fritz twice. Most recently, he secured a 6-4, 7-6[6] victory in the semi-finals clash at the Shanghai Masters 2024. Prior to that, Djokovic won 7-6[3], 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 at the quarter-finals of the Australian Open 2024.

Djokovic bagged a thumping 6-0, 6-4 victory over Fritz in the round of 16 of the Western and Southern Open 2023.

In 2022, they faced each other only once in the semi-finals of Nitto ATP Finals 2022, with Djokovic winning the game 7-6[5], 7-6[6]. They met thrice in 2021 and Djokovic remained ahead of Fritz during all the three games.

The first time Djokovic and Fritz came face-to-face on court was during the round of 16 clash at the Monte Carlo Masters 2019. Djokovic won that game 6-3, 6-0.

FAQs:

What's the schedule for the Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz game?

The game will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium during the Night Session.

Where to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz match?

Fans in the US can watch it live on ESPN.

What's Novak Djokovic's record against Taylor Fritz?

Djokovic has won all 10 games when he previously faced Taylor Fritz.