'Show up, Serena': US Open plea puts Williams on spot as Venus weighs in on Australian Open reunion buzz

Venus Williams has called for support from her sister Serena for Tuesday's women's doubles quarterfinal match at the 2025 US Open. The unseeded pair of Venus and Leylah Fernandez, who have yet to drop a set, will take on No. 1 seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend for a place in the semifinal. Venus Williams made a request to Serena

The 45-year-old made a return to the WTA tour in July at the Citi Open, just weeks before making her appearance at the final Grand Slam of the calendar year. Having received a wild card into the main draw, Venus lost in her singles opener, but returned to action a day later in the women's doubles with Fernandez.

Heading into the US Open, there was speculation that the Williams sisters could return to women's doubles, before Fernandez was confirmed as Venus' partner. However, the rumours remain among tennis fans, who now expect the reunion to take place in the Australian Open next year.

Put in an awkward situation when asked about the rumours after her round of 16 win in the court interview, while Fernandez was standing right beside her, Venus avoided fueling rumours, but did appeal to her sister to show up on Tuesday to support her during the quarterfinal match.

"Honestly, yeah, I think she had a very funny TikTok, but really she's so happy for Layla and me and she's given us advice, and we just need her in the box. So my message is, Serena, you need to show up. You heard it, Serena," Venus responded.

On the prospect of facing their toughest test in the quarters, both Venus and Fernandez are up for the challenge.

"Yeah, I think it will be so fun. I hadn't thought about it, but Taylor's had a great tournament," Venus said in her post-match press conference.

"Been really fun to watch. I feel like the whole world has been watching her. She played so well. Obviously No. 1 in doubles, too. Leylah and I will just try to do our thing."

Fernandez added: "Yeah, I think for me it's going to be a great match. Taylor and Katerina, they've been playing incredible doubles together, incredible years.

"I know they are both super-aggressive, and the atmosphere is going to be electric, just like every other day. I feel like we're just going to go out there, enjoy our time, and hopefully play our game."

Venus also added that although Serena has yet to show up at the Flushing Meadows this year, she has been supporting the pair from afar.

"Yeah, she didn't have any advice for you, so I guess you're playing perfect (smiling)," she told Fernandez. "She told me, gave me a pep talk and made sure to call me today. I was, like, You're right. I got it. I got it. She's definitely coaching from afar. She's so excited. She gets so nervous watching, and she's got the kids watching, they're all at home, just really on our side.

"We've got, like, I don't know, three coaches now? Serena's on the coaching team?"