US Open 2025 reveals record prize money; netizens ask ‘Is that why ticket prices…'

The US Open has revealed the official amounts designated as prize money in each category this year, a significant jump from previous amounts. The agency also aims to reduce certain other out-of-pocket expenses for players by providing a travel stipend of $1,000, two hotel rooms in the official player hotel (or $600 per day if the player chooses to lodge at another accommodation), and free racquet stringing of up to five racquets per round. US Open 2025 features a record total player compensation of $90 million, with singles champions earning $5 million each. (Photo by CLIVE BRUNSKILL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“This summer's New York showcase will be the first tennis event to reach $90 million in total player compensation, with the USTA once again offering the largest purse in tennis history. This amount tops the total $75 million in 2024, the previous highest purse in tennis history, with an increase of 20%” states the official website of the US Open.

“The men's and women's singles champions at the 2025 US Open will each take home $5 million, up 39% from the $3.6 million awarded in 2024, making it the largest winning payout in the sport," the website further added

“2025 US Open prize money sets record for largest purse in tennis history,” US Open Tennis’s official handle posted on social media.

Prize money breakdown

Here is the full breakdown of prize money allocated to all categories, as per the official US Open website:

WOMEN'S / MEN'S SINGLES (PER PLAYER)

Winner: $5,000,000

Runner-Up: $2,500,000

Semifinalists: $1,260,000

Quarterfinalists: $660,000

Round of 16: $400,000

Round of 32: $237,000

Round of 64: $154,000

Round of 128: $110,000

WOMEN'S / MEN'S DOUBLES (PER TEAM)

Winner: $1,000,000

Runner-Up: $500,000

Semifinalists: $250,000

Quarterfinalists: $125,000

Third Round: $75,000

Second Round: $45,000

First Round: $30,000

MIXED DOUBLES (PER TEAM)

Winner: $1,000,000

Runner-Up: $400,000

Semifinalists: $200,000

Quarterfinalists: $100,000

Round of 16: $20,000

OTHER

Wheelchair: $1,600,000

Netizens react to the prize purse

Ever since the announcement, avid viewers of the sport have taken to social media to share their reactions to the substantial increase in purse allocation.

“And how much is a ticket?” a user wrote on X, while another user questioned, “Is that why ticket prices have become completely untenable?”

“Men and Women both getting $5 million for a singles final is ridiculous,” a user wrote on X.

“And you’re making more profit because a) you don’t have to pay line umpires any more and b) you’re intending to run this mixed doubles exhibition tournament the week before the actual tournament,” a user expressed.

“For many years now, the US Open has been the Grand Slam to set the tone and raise the stakes to amazing levels year after year, no matter the obstacles and challenges. The record level of this edition is mighty. Very impressive!” a user shared.

The US Open 2025’s qualifying matches started earlier this week, on August 18.

(With contribution from Stuti Gupta)