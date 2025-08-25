US Open 2025 reveals record prize money; netizens ask ‘Is that why ticket prices…'
The US Open 2025 announces a groundbreaking prize purse, which sparked a debate about ticket prices.
The US Open has revealed the official amounts designated as prize money in each category this year, a significant jump from previous amounts. The agency also aims to reduce certain other out-of-pocket expenses for players by providing a travel stipend of $1,000, two hotel rooms in the official player hotel (or $600 per day if the player chooses to lodge at another accommodation), and free racquet stringing of up to five racquets per round.
“This summer's New York showcase will be the first tennis event to reach $90 million in total player compensation, with the USTA once again offering the largest purse in tennis history. This amount tops the total $75 million in 2024, the previous highest purse in tennis history, with an increase of 20%” states the official website of the US Open.
“The men's and women's singles champions at the 2025 US Open will each take home $5 million, up 39% from the $3.6 million awarded in 2024, making it the largest winning payout in the sport," the website further added
“2025 US Open prize money sets record for largest purse in tennis history,” US Open Tennis’s official handle posted on social media.
Prize money breakdown
Here is the full breakdown of prize money allocated to all categories, as per the official US Open website:
WOMEN'S / MEN'S SINGLES (PER PLAYER)
Winner: $5,000,000
Runner-Up: $2,500,000
Semifinalists: $1,260,000
Quarterfinalists: $660,000
Round of 16: $400,000
Round of 32: $237,000
Round of 64: $154,000
Round of 128: $110,000
WOMEN'S / MEN'S DOUBLES (PER TEAM)
Winner: $1,000,000
Runner-Up: $500,000
Semifinalists: $250,000
Quarterfinalists: $125,000
Third Round: $75,000
Second Round: $45,000
First Round: $30,000
MIXED DOUBLES (PER TEAM)
Winner: $1,000,000
Runner-Up: $400,000
Semifinalists: $200,000
Quarterfinalists: $100,000
Round of 16: $20,000
OTHER
Wheelchair: $1,600,000
Netizens react to the prize purse
Ever since the announcement, avid viewers of the sport have taken to social media to share their reactions to the substantial increase in purse allocation.
“And how much is a ticket?” a user wrote on X, while another user questioned, “Is that why ticket prices have become completely untenable?”
“Men and Women both getting $5 million for a singles final is ridiculous,” a user wrote on X.
“And you’re making more profit because a) you don’t have to pay line umpires any more and b) you’re intending to run this mixed doubles exhibition tournament the week before the actual tournament,” a user expressed.
“For many years now, the US Open has been the Grand Slam to set the tone and raise the stakes to amazing levels year after year, no matter the obstacles and challenges. The record level of this edition is mighty. Very impressive!” a user shared.
The US Open 2025’s qualifying matches started earlier this week, on August 18.
(With contribution from Stuti Gupta)