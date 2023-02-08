Home / Sports / Tennis / Venus 'overwhelmed' by hamstring injury, preparing for rehab grind

Venus 'overwhelmed' by hamstring injury, preparing for rehab grind

tennis
Published on Feb 08, 2023 10:44 AM IST

Williams was set to play in her 22nd Australian Open after being given a wildcard but the twice finalist sustained the injury while preparing at the Auckland Classic.

File image of Venus Williams.(Getty Images)
File image of Venus Williams.(Getty Images)
Reuters |

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Venus Williams faces a long spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury that ended her hopes of playing in last month's Australian Open but the 42-year-old is determined to get back on court at some point.

Williams was set to play in her 22nd Australian Open after being given a wildcard but the twice finalist sustained the injury while preparing at the Auckland Classic.

"To be honest, I was super overwhelmed by the injury," Williams said on her YouTube channel. "I've been injured a long time now and I couldn't believe I had to go back to rehab.

"After about a week, I started setting up my doctors appointments and started thinking about what was next for me and trying to really get a handle on how much time it'll take for me to get back.

"This is the kind of injury that you have to let it rest a bit before you can start to do serious rehab ... You have to walk before you run and I'm starting to walk pretty good. Hopefully, I'll be running soon, but for now, I'll not be playing tennis."

Williams, who has won five Wimbledon titles and two U.S Open crowns, is ranked 664th in the world having returned to competitive action in Auckland for the first time since being dumped out of last year's U.S. Open in the first round.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
venus williams
venus williams
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out