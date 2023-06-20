Home / Sports / Tennis / Venus Williams, aged 43 and ranked No 697, pulls off surprising win at Birmingham Classic

Venus Williams, aged 43 and ranked No 697, pulls off surprising win at Birmingham Classic

AP |
Jun 20, 2023 08:09 AM IST

Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion and five-time winner of the Wimbledon singles, was out for six months because of a hamstring injury

At age 43 and ranked No. 697, Venus Williams isn't done quite yet — especially on her favored surface of grass.

Venus Williams of the US celebrates defeating Italy's Camila Giorgi on day one of the Birmingham Classic tournament at Edgbaston Priory Club(AP)
Williams upset 48th-ranked Camile Giorgi 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (6) after more than three hours at the Birmingham Classic on Monday for her first victory over a player in the top 50 in nearly four years.

Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion and five-time winner of the Wimbledon singles, was out for six months because of a hamstring injury sustained in Auckland in the first week of the year.

On her return last week, she lost to 17-year-old Celine Naef in the first round of the Libema Open in the Netherlands.

Williams said it was “touch and go” against Giorgi.

“There were so many moments where I thought, ‘This match is over,’ then she would hit a shot from out of nowhere,” Williams said. "She pushed me to be better than what I thought I could be, and it’s great for me.

"I haven’t played a lot of matches, and it’s great to come through.”

There were also wins for third-seeded Magda Linette, fifth-seeded Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine and Bernarda Pera of the United States in the Wimbledon warmup event.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
