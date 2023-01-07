Home / Sports / Tennis / Venus Williams out of Australian Open following injury in Auckland

Venus Williams out of Australian Open following injury in Auckland

tennis
Published on Jan 07, 2023 12:13 PM IST

Williams was set to play her 22nd Australian Open after being awarded a wildcard to the Jan. 16-29 tournament.

Venus Williams of the United States serves(USA TODAY Sports)
Venus Williams of the United States serves(USA TODAY Sports)
Reuters |

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Venus Williams pulled out of this month's Australian Open due to injury, the organisers of the season's first Grand Slam said on Saturday.

Williams was set to play her 22nd Australian Open after being awarded a wildcard to the Jan. 16-29 tournament.

The 42-year-old American, twice a finalist at Melbourne Park who is now ranked outside the top 1,000, was preparing for the tournament at the Auckland Classic where she got injured.

"Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an injury sustained at the ASB Classic in New Zealand," the Australian Open said in a tweet.

Williams crashed out of the U.S. Open in the first round with a loss to unseeded Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck and only returned to action in Auckland, where she downed compatriot Katie Volynets before losing to China's Zhu Lin.

Australia's Kimberly Birrell was awarded her wildcard place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
venus williams
venus williams

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out