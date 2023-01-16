Watch: Australian Open crowd goes crazy with Rafael Nadal's epic reply to broadcaster's life-changing question

Rafael Nadal was in inspiring form, sealing a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 win against Jack Draper in a first round thriller of the ongoing Australian Open 2023, at the Rod Laver Arena. The defending champion was full of praise for his Brit opponent and predicted that he had a great future ahead. "If we put it in the perspective of what I've been through in the last six months, it was a positive start. I played against one of the toughest opponents possible in the first round. He's young, he has the power and I think he has a great future in front (of him)", he said.

After the win, Nadal was also asked an emotional question by the broadcaster, for which he had an epic reply and it sent the crowd roaring in support. The broadcaster said, "You're a dad!"

"Yes, it's true," Nadal replied with a smile.

The broadcaster asked, "For the people of Australia, tell us how that's changed your life?"

"Well as everybody knows, it is one of the most beautiful things in this life without a doubt. So enjoying this new moment, having fun, super happy and grateful to have the change to have them with me here in Australia, that helps a lot. So happy that I am able to play tennis at this stage in my career. Imagine myself months outside home, a difficult situation. So very grateful for that," said Nadal, with the Rod Laver Arena cheering for him.

Here is the video:

The world no. 2 won the first set and then crashed to a defeat in the next. But he bounced back to take advantage of his opponent's physical issues to win the third set for a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 lead. In the fourth set, Draper began to show fitness issues with cramps, and barely was able to move laterally. Taking advantage of the situation, Nadal cruised to a 1-5 lead and then served out the match shortly.

