Watch: Confused Venus Williams leaves commentators, fans in splits with ‘great catch’ during Wimbledon win

Playing in her first competition this year, Venus Williams sealed a victorious return as she paired with Jamie Murray to defeat Alicja Rosolska, Michael Venus 6-3 6-7(3) 6-3 in their mixed doubles first round match at Wimbledon, on Friday. The tennis star last competed in August 2021 during the Chicago Open. During the match, commentators, spectators were left in splits during a point as Murray returned a serve, which was well defended by Michael. Trying to return it with a backhand, Williams failed to connect well as the ball got stuck in her racquet, leaving her utterly confused to which the commentator exclaimed, "Great catch, 15-0!".

Here is the video:

Williams and Murray began their match in a dominating manner as they swept aside the five break points they faced in the first set, and also converted the break point they earned. Williams saved two break points on her serve to hold at 2-1 as they raced to a 3-1 lead. The duo needed one breakpoint as Murray closed out the set with three unbeatable serves.

The second set stayed with the server after an early exchange of breaks. The American-British pair earned a breakpoint with Rosolska serving at 5-5. Venus had other plans as she volleyed it away and Rosolska went on to hold. In the tiebreak, Williams and Murray got the first mini-break at 3-2. But Rosolska and Michael made sure that there would be another final set.

Williams and Murray broke Rosolska's serve for a 3-1 lead. Rosolska and her partner had a chance to regain the break with Williams serving at 4-2, 0-30. But two forehand misses gave Williams a reprieve as she held on to 5-2. Williams and Murray kept their calm to close out the match two games later.

