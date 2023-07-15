Watch: Irritated Djokovic's sarcastic clap, crying gesture to booing crowd during Wimbledon semifinal vs Sinner

For a player who has been synonymous with Wimbledon and the iconic Centre Court for over the last couple of years, Novak Djokovic would naturally expect the crowd to be behind him, throughout. But such has not been the case en route to his ninth final and fifth consecutive at the SW19. He was booed by the Centre Court crowd during his first two matches after which the Serb made a strong statement, and a similar happened on Friday evening as well during the semi-final against Jannik Sinner when he was not just booed, but also cheered against. The 36-year-old made not one, but two sarcastic gesture at the crowd in response.

Novak Djokovic's gesture for booing Wimbledon crowd during semifinal vs Jannik Sinner

It happened in the 10th game of the third set when Sinner gave himself a chance to stretch the match to a fourth and even a possible fifth set as he managed two set-point opportunities. As Djokovic got ready to serve, the crowd began cheering for Sinner, partly because they wanted a fight back from the Italian. However, Djokovic did not enjoy that at all.

Irritated at one of the spectators, Djokovic stepped back from the baseline and then sarcastically clapped before holding his thumb up.

The seven-time champion then bounced back in the game, saved the break points, and eventually held serve, denying Sinner the big opportunity. En route, Djokovic was also booed by the crowd and after he held serve, he made a sharp gesture by pretending to cry as the boos followed him again.

“They’re actually doing me a favour,” Djokovic said earlier in the tournament when he was booed during his second-round match. “The more they root against me, the better off I am. With me, they wake up to something they might not want to see – a winner.

“As a player, you want to have the majority of the audience on your side. I don’t want to play in a belligerent atmosphere. However, that’s how it is in most matches in my career, that they cheer for the other.

Djokovic through to his 9th final

For the fifth time in a row, Djokovic has made the final at the All England Club. Overall, it is his 35th Grand Slam final, the most ever by a player, male or female, in Open Era as he went past the legendary Chris Evert. The Serb will be up against world no.1 Carlos Alcaraz in the blockbuster final on Sunday.

