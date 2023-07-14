Novak Djokovic shatters Open Era record after winning 45th consecutive match on Centre Court to reach Wimbledon final

When the last time Jannik Sinner faced Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Championships, the Italian had taken two sets off the Serb before the latter scripted a come-from-behind win. In 2023, Sinner was the first men's singles semifinalist at the All England Club and with a Djokovic date set for the penultimate round, a heavyweight clash was expected to be on cards. While Sinner did arrive on Centre Court, it was tad too late for make a difference against the defending champion who had raced away to a two-set lead before extending his record in tie-breakers to wrap up the match and reach his ninth Wimbledon final and fifth in a row. (Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates) Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his semi final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner(REUTERS)

Djokovic scripted a supremely dominant match against the 21-year-old. He broke early in both the first two sets to race away to two-sets lead before Sinner showed some fight in the third set to stretch the match to the tie-breaker. But Djokovic just produced what he has been doing in tie-breakers throughout 2023. He remained calm under pressure after going 1-3 down before winning six of the next seven points to register a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) win and record his 35th straight victory at the grass-court major.

“In the semi-finals, it was always going to be a very tense, very close match,” said Djokovic in his on-court interview. “Three very close sets, I think the scoreline maybe doesn’t give the reality of what was happening on the court. It was super close.

“The third set could have gone his way. He had 5-4, 15/40 and a couple of second serves. He missed a few shots and allowed me to get into the tie-break. It was just a lot of pressure in the third, especially. I had chances early on, but he proved why he is one of the leaders of the next generation and one of the best players in the world that we have, no doubt. It’s great to be part of this new generation. I love it.”

Djokovic extends legacy at Wimbledon

The victory over Sinner took Djokovic's streak of wins on Centre Court to 45, with his last defeat on July 7 of 2013 against Andy Murray in the final. It remains the longest ever winning streak for any player, male or female, on the iconic Centre Court since it's inception in 1922. The next best streak is held by Roger Federer (2003-2008) and Helen Wills Moody (1927-1938) - both with 32 straight wins.

He has now reached his ninth final at Wimbledon with a 7-1 record in the summit clash. Only Federer (12) has reached more finals at the All England Club. Overall, it will be his 35th Grand Slam final appearance on Sunday on Centre Court. While it tally remains as the outright record in men's singles history, the Serb surpassed the legendary Chris Evert (34) to script an overall Open Era record for more singles Grand Slam final appearances.

Djokovic will next face the winner of Carlos Alcaraz versus Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final for a record-equalling 8th Wimbledon title and Open Era record of 24th Grand Slam trophy.

