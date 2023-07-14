Watch: Djokovic fumes at umpire for 'hindrance' call during Wimbledon SF, later frustrated at time violation call

Defending champion Novak Djokovic did establish a authoritative two-set lead against Jannik Sinner in the first of the Wimbledon men's singles semifinal on Friday evening on Centre Court, but it wasn't all a smooth ride to score of 6-3, 6-4 at the end of nearly two hours in the match. In the second set, Djokovic had to clam himself down a couple of times before he wrapped up a 2-0 lead and stand a set away from a ninth final at the SW19. The Serb was left fuming at the chair umpire, not once, but twice for double violation, which even left commentators questioning the call. (Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates) Novak Djokovic was left furious at the chair umpire during the Wimbledon semifinal match vs Sinner

Djokovic had just broken in the second set and was moving at break-neck speed towards a final on Sunday. He was completely in the zone and in control on the situation and against a nervy Sinner before being disrupted by British umpire Richard Haigh who called for 'hindrance'.

The call was made after Djokovic slid across the baseline to make a backhand return down the line and in the course let out a late grunt. While the grunt was perhaps more to do with the effort he put behind the slide and the power on the return, the umpire felt it otherwise leaving Djokovic furious as he asked: "What are you doing?"

Tennis doubles icon Todd Woodbridge, who was on BBC commentary, was also left questioning the decision behind the 'hindrance' call. "I feel like Richard's been waiting to make that call for a while. I'm not sure that it's worth him interjecting into the match like he has just done. I think that maybe could have been a word to Novak at the changeover to just be aware before giving that. That's rough," he said.

Moments later, when Djokovic was in deuce in the same game, ready to make the serve, the umpire made a time violation call. The 36-year-old this time did not head to the umpire for a chat and instead was left visibly frustrated. He walked back to the end of the court, calmed himself down, before returning to position for the serve.

Watch the videos here…

Djokovic aims for 9th Wimbledon final

Despite what had unfolded in the second set, Djokovic maintained his lead in the match against Sinner to take a two-set lead.

Earlier in the evening, Djokovic levelled Roger Federer's Grand Slam record for most men's singles semi-final appearance with both tied at 46. The Serb now aims for a ninth Wimbledon final and fifth successive in a row with an Open Era record in sight both in terms of Wimbledon title wins and Grand Slam title triumphs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON