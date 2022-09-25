Home / Sports / Tennis / Watch: Novak Djokovic teases Big Four reunion in future as Serb pleads Roger Federer for retirement U-turn

Watch: Novak Djokovic teases Big Four reunion in future as Serb pleads Roger Federer for retirement U-turn

tennis
Published on Sep 25, 2022 06:41 PM IST

With Laver Cup into its final day, Djokovic teased fans of another reunion in the future while making a special request to Federer to make a U-turn on his retirement.

Roger Federer; Novak Djokovic
Roger Federer; Novak Djokovic
ByHT Sports Desk

The reunion of the Big Four of men's tennis - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray - is what makes the 2022 Laver Cup special. This is the first time it has happened ever that these four are part of the same team and the first time since 2019 Australian Open that they are part of the same tournament. With Laver Cup into its final day, Djokovic teased fans of another reunion in the future while making a special request to Federer to make a U-turn on his retirement.

Federer announced his retirement from tennis at the end of the doubles match alongside Nadal on Friday at the Laver Cup in London. It brought an end to a magnificent 24-year-long career for the former world no.1 who bagged 103 career titles, including 20 Grand Slams.

ALSO READ: 'Oh my god! Could you imagine...': Federer, Nadal's epic reply to 'aren't you tempted to play more doubles' query

Speaking to the organisers after his win in a doubles alongside Matteo Berrettini that put Team Europe 8-4 up on Saturday, Djokovic jokingly requested Federer to consider a comeback.

"I think that this competition - Laver Cup - is obviously the only competition where you can have the greatest rivals in your life as your team-mates," Djokovic said.

"That's why we enjoy it very much. Trying to marvel every single moment spent on and off the court, particularly this year with the four of us teaming up - Andy, Roger, Rafa and myself - it's a unique experience. I wanna say, most people think it's probably never going to happen again, there is always a hope that Roger will come back so we could play together again."

Comebacks from retirement has been a trend in the world of sports, but Federer, in an interview last week had clarified that he will not be considering that option in the future, although he did mention that he would want to play more and more exhibition matches and that he will be visiting all the Grand Slams next year to say his final goodbye.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
novak djokovic roger federer rafael nadal andy murray + 2 more
novak djokovic roger federer rafael nadal andy murray + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out