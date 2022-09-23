Watch: Rafael Nadal's priceless introduction for doubles partner Roger Federer at Laver Cup 2022 gala

One of the best aspect of Laver Cup ritual has been the gala dinner where every player gets the opportunity to introduce his teammates in front of the audience. In 2017, Roger Federer had given a memorable introduction to his teammate Rafael Nadal, the video of which still circulates on social media. And on Thursday, Nadal had the perfect introduction for his teammate and doubles partner Federer at the 2022 gala dinner.

Owing to “tough personal situation”, Nadal had arrived in London on Thursday and had straightaway gone to the O2 Arena to be with his Team Europe mates before it was confirmed that the Spaniard will play a doubles with Federer in the Swiss tennis legend's final match of his career on Friday. Later at the gala night, he gave a perfect introduction to Federer whom he hailed as his “great friend” and congratulated him on his wonderful career.

"Probably one of the most iconic athletes in the history. If we talk about perfection on the tennis court, it’s him. An amazing inspiration for everyone who loves sport and in a personal way, a great friend. Somebody that I look (up at) to improve in every single way," Nadal said. "This weekend is probably going to be probably one of the toughest moments."

"Mr Roger Federer had to say goodbye but let's enjoy this moment, let's celebrate. He had an amazing career," he added.

Nadal and Federer, who will team up for the first time in doubles since 2017 Laver Cup, will take on Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe of Team World in the final match of Day 1 at Laver Cup.

