Home / Sports / Tennis / Djokovic creates ultimate player with elements from Federer, Nadal, Murray; explains why he didn't 'put himself in mix'

Djokovic creates ultimate player with elements from Federer, Nadal, Murray; explains why he didn't 'put himself in mix'

tennis
Published on Sep 23, 2022 05:37 PM IST

What would an ultimate tennis player be like? Well, Djokovic gave a try and picked elements from all the Big Four to create the perfect tennis players.

From left, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal attend a training session ahead of the Laver Cup(AP)
From left, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal attend a training session ahead of the Laver Cup(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

The Big Four of men's tennis - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray - are considered next to perfection. The four have dominated ATP tour like no other in the history of the sport, winning 66 Grand Slams between themselves, 62 of which came in the last 75 majors. But what would an ultimate tennis player be like? Well, Djokovic gave a try and picked elements from all the Big Four to create the perfect tennis players.

Speaking to Eurosport ahead of the start of the Laver Cup, Djokovic picked attributes from Nadal, Federer and Murray to create the ultimate player but snubbed himself explaining why.

ALSO READ: Watch: Federer's epic four-word reply to Novak Djokovic's 'Sorry Roger for 2019 Wimbledon final' remark

"Okay, so Rafa's strength and physical and mental strength," Djokovic said. "I would take Roger's serve and forehand, and I would take Andy Murray's defence and return. I won't put myself in the mix, but I think that kind of player is already pretty good!" he said.

Djokovic then talked about the locker-room atmosphere at the Laver Cup with the Big Four reunited as a team for the first time ever in their career.

"We had the best locker room moments, the funniest ones, at the Laver Cup," he said. "Just the conversations that we normally don't have on the tour because we are rivals."

"We don't normally hang out together as we all have our teams and our families that we stick to, which is normal and logical," he added. "But the Laver Cup is a unique competition where you get to be team-mates and you get to support each other and experience each other in a different way."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
novak djokovic roger federer rafael nadal andy murray + 2 more
novak djokovic roger federer rafael nadal andy murray + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out