Watch: US Open Beer Girl returns, chugs from glass while crowd cheers in epic viral video

Last year at the US Open, Megan Lucky, known as Beer Girl, caught everyone's attention after she held a glass of beer and chugged it down, while the Arthur Ashe crowd cheered her on. A year later, Lucky has built on her stardom and once again chugged a glass of beer and received a standing ovation at the US Open on Friday night. As the TV cameras zoomed in on her, she snatched her friend's beer and chugged it down. The Grand Slam event's official Twitter handle shared a video of the moment and captioned it as, "It seems this is becoming tradition at this point."

Here is the video:

It seems this is becoming tradition at this point 🍻 pic.twitter.com/vTO1hUJVNS — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2022

The ongoing US Open has had many highlights with Rafael Nadal's exit a new inclusion. The Spaniard lost to Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round on Monday. After the defeat, Nadal said, "I need to go back."

"I need to fix things, life, then I don't know when I (am) going to come back. I (am) going to try to be ready mentally. When I feel that I will be ready to compete again, I will be there."

Meanwhile, Nadal was also hailed by tennis legend Mats Wilander, who said, "It is a miracle that he has won two Grand Slams this year and reaching the semis at Wimbledon. If you look at his year, with the regular season he had he actually won two Grand Slams – that's unbelievable. It wasn't expected, but I think the players know when Rafa isn't quite at 100% level."

