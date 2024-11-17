‘We will definitely see Rafael Nadal in…’: Tennis legend makes huge retirement prediction ahead of Davis Cup Finals

The upcoming Davis Cup Finals will be Rafael Nadal's final official tournament before retirement. He will be playing for the last time in front of his fans in Malaga. Fans hardly got to see the Spaniard in action this year due to his injuries and fitness issues. Spain's tennis player Rafael Nadal returns the ball during a training session.(AFP)

Nadal is already in Malaga, as he looks to adapt to the conditions and get back to optimum fitness, although it is not yet confirmed if he will only play doubles, or will he even play singles at the Davis Cup Finals.

So ex-tennis player Andy Roddick, who is also a former world no. 1, made his prediction on Nadal's participation in Malaga. Speaking on his podcast, he said, "I think we will definitely see him in the doubles."

"If you look at their team with RBA (Roberto Bautista Agut), the Chukster (Alcaraz), Marcel Granollers, even if the Chukster takes the heavy lift with the singles court, Granollers is a great partner and I think Rafa has played with him before," he added.

Nadal has been ranked as world No. 1 in singles by the ATP for 209 weeks and has finished as year-end No. 1 five times. The Spaniard won 22 Grand Slam singles titles, including a record 14 French Open trophies.

He has won 92 ATP-level singles titles, including 36 Masters and an Olympic gold medal, with 63 of those on clay courts. He is also one of the three men to complete the Career Golden Slam in singles. His 81 consecutive wins on clay constitute the longest single-surface win streak in the Open Era.Ahead of the finals, Nadal said, "I have already told (Spain captain David Ferrer) on many occasions not to make any decision based on the fact that this is my last week as a professional tennis player."

"The team comes first, and he should not be affected in the slightest by any hype that may come along because of me. He has to do what is best for the team and that is what I want.

"My first great joy as a professional tennis player was in the Davis Cup in 2004.

"I'm more than grateful with everything that has happened to me in all these years. I obviously would like for the team to do well and for me to have the chance to win another Davis Cup, whether by playing or cheering from the stands. I'd like to enjoy this week and close a very beautiful and very long cycle of my life ... accepting that everything has a beginning and an end," he added.