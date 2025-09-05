Who are Naomi Osaka's parents Leonard Francois and Tamaki Osaka? All on tennis star's family

Naomi Osaka, currently witnessing a dream run at the US Open 2025, is all set to face No. 8 seed Amanda Anisimova in the semifinals on Thursday night. This comes after Osaka defeated Karolina Muchova in two sets, 6-4, 7-6, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Wednesday. All about Naomi Osaka's parents Leonard Francois and Tamaki Osaka.(REUTERS)

Born on October 16, 1997, in Chuo Ward in Japan's Osaka, the tennis ace was once ranked as the No. 1 player in the women's singles competition for a total of 25 weeks in 2019. Apart from her roller-coaster journey in tennis, Osaka has been open about her mental health issues as well. She even battled depression back in September 2018, according to The Sporting News.

As the 27-year-old is making significant strides in the US Open 2025, here's a look at Naomi Osaka's family:

Who are Naomi Osaka's parents?

Osaka, who is of Japanese descent, is the daughter of Leonard Francois and Tamaki Osaka. The couple met each other for the first time in Japan during the 1990s when he visited the country.

According to The New York Times, Tamaki's parents insisted on an arranged marriage, but she informed them about her relationship with Francois, and they later moved in together. Later on, they welcomed two daughters: Mari, who was born in 1996, and Naomi.

Both sisters were introduced to tennis and went on to play at the professional level for some time. While Naomi Osaka's father was born in Haiti, her mother is from Japan. To represent Japan during the Olympics in 2021, Naomi had decided to give up her US citizenship a few years before that. Leonard and Tamaki Osaka continue to stay together and keep supporting Naomi and her tennis career.

Meet Naomi Osaka's sister, Mari Osaka

Much like Naomi, Mari also got professional training in tennis while growing up. According to The Sporting News, she was able to reach the No. 280 rank around the world. In 2021, she decided to step away from the tennis court after facing a few injuries and later went on to focus on art and design. At present, she is working as a fashion designer.

All about Naomi Osaka's former boyfriend

Naomi was in a relationship with American rapper Cordae. The former couple first came close to each other when they appeared at a Clippers game in 2019. Being a Grammy-nominated artist, Cordae has worked with several popular names in the entertainment industry. Earlier this year, Noami announced that they had decided to part ways.

Who is Naomi Osaka's child?

Shai, the only child of Naomi and Cordae, was born in July 2023. In Arabic, her name means "gift". Post their break-up, Noami said she and Cordae look forward to raising Shai together.

It will be aired on ESPN and the ESPN App at 8:30 PM ET on September 4.

Her family includes her parents, Leonard Francois and Tamaki Osaka; elder sister Mari Osaka; and daughter Shai, whom she shared with former boyfriend Cordae.

No, she has never gotten married.