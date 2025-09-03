Naomi Osaka risks fury of US Open bosses with bold Cristiano Ronaldo-style sponsor snub

Naomi Osaka has scripted a sensational run to the US Open quarterfinals this year - her first appearance in the last eight of a Grand Slam since her fourth career major at the Australian Open in 2021. En route, the two-time US Open winner beat Daria Kasatkina and reigning French Open titleholder Coco Gauff. However, she might find herself in trouble as she could have ruffled feathers among US Open officials with a bold move in the press conference, reminiscent of Cristiano Ronaldo's act at Euro 2020. Japan's Naomi Osaka during her round of 16 match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. as her Labubu doll is seen(REUTERS)

Osaka, who has never lost a Grand Slam match once she makes it to the quarters, will next take on Karolina Muchova for a place in the semis. Ahead of the face-off on Wednesday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, the 27-year-old answered a few questions, reflecting on her run thus far in the tournament. However, the part that went viral on social media was when a reporter posed a question to the Japanese star, and she quietly seized the Evian water bottle placed near the mic on the table and moved it out of view.

Evian is one of the primary sponsors of the US Open, and its water bottles have been displayed during press conferences throughout the tournament this year.

Although she was not questioned about her gesture, thus making it unclear why she did it, fans quickly noticed it. Most even felt that it was similar to what Ronaldo had done at a press conference during Euro 2020, where he removed two Coca-Cola bottles, placed on the table, and replaced them with a water bottle.

The incident instantly became viral, and the beverage giant, the official UEFA sponsor, suffered a massive financial hit. Their share prices fell by two per cent, and the market value dipped by almost $6 billion. They later issued a statement saying, "Players are offered water, alongside Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on arrival at our press conferences."

According to a report in the Daily Express, a representative said individuals have varying 'tastes and needs'. US Open officials have yet to confirm if Osaka will face any repercussions for her act.