Novak Djokovic warns Carlos Alcaraz of US Open shake-up: ‘I’ll mess up plans’; drags Jannik Sinner into bold claim

Novak Djokovic took care of the last surviving American hope in men's singles tennis as he beat Taylor Fritz for the 11th time in history to reach the semifinals of the 2025 US Open. Djokovic won 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 on Tuesday in the quarters at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to set up a tantalising semifinal clash against Carlos Alcaraz. Serbia's Novak Djokovic speaks during an interview after winning the men's singles quarterfinal tennis match against USA's Taylor Fritz(AFP)

Despite not having won a Slam in the last two years and featuring less on the tour this season, the 38-year-old has still reached at least the semifinals at all four majors in 2025. However, he has not made a final in any of them. The Serb now hopes to end that drought — and his long wait for a historic 25th major — in New York, as he warned Carlos Alcaraz of a US Open shake-up.

Speaking to reporters after extending his record against Taylor Fritz to 11-0, Djokovic said he intends to crash the much-anticipated Jannik Sinner–Alcaraz party at Flushing Meadows. Having shared the last seven Slams, Alcaraz and Sinner are widely tipped to meet in the final — their third Grand Slam title clash this year after Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

"We don't need to spend words about two of them," Djokovic said. "We know that they are [the] two best players in the world.

"Everybody is probably expecting and anticipating the finals between two of them. I'm going to try to, you know, mess up the plans of most people.

"Let's see. You know, Sinner still has to win a couple of matches to get to the finals. But they are playing definitely the best tennis of any player here. They have been [the] dominant force since the beginning of the tournament.

"But, you know, I definitely am not going with a white flag on the court. I don't think anybody does really when they play them, but particularly not me.

"I put myself in another semifinals of a Grand Slam this year. I have been very consistent, most consistent on Slams this season, and that's what I said at the beginning of the year, where I would like to perform my best tennis and make the best results.

"Here we are. I have another chance, another shot. Hopefully, as I said, I can be fit enough and play well enough to keep up with Carlos. Then it can be anybody's match."

Djokovic currently leads 5-3 against Alcaraz in the head-to-head tie. He won both the last two matches - the Paris Olympics final last year and the Australian Open quarterfinal this year. However, in Slam meetings, both have won two each. The Spaniard's wins came at the Wimbledon final on both occasions.

Since showing signs of physical discomfort in his opener, Djokovic has had an impressive outing in the US Open thus far, dropping just three sets. Alcaraz, on the other hand, has yet to drop a set.