Who is Maaya Rajeshwaran? 15-year-old prodigy, offered contract at Rafa Nadal academy, enters Mumbai WTA 125 semis

At just 15 years old, Maaya Rajeshwaran is rapidly emerging as India’s next big tennis sensation. The young prodigy continued her stellar form at the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125 Series, securing a spot in the semifinals on Friday at the prestigious Cricket Club of India. Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi in action at the WTA 125 event in Mumbai on Friday. (HT)(HT_PRINT)

Maaya’s journey in the tournament has been nothing short of remarkable. She overcame World No. 264 Nicole Fossa Huergo of Italy in a grueling three-set battle (6–3, 3–6, 6–0) before prevailing against World No. 434 Jessica Failla of the United States (7–6(9), 1–6, 6–4).

With these impressive wins, she etched her name in history as the youngest Indian ever to earn a WTA point – a milestone that puts forth her immense potential.

Granted a qualifying wildcard by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association, Maaya has made the most of her opportunity at this WTA 125 event, a tournament that ranks just below the elite WTA Tour.

Her style of play – blending aggressive baseline rallies with precise net play – has drawn comparisons to some of her idols, including Serena Williams and Aryna Sabalenka. In her main-draw opener, she stunned World No. 225 Iryna Shymanovich of Belarus with a dominant 6–4, 6–1 victory, exhibiting a level of maturity well beyond her years.

Born on June 12, 2009, in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, Maaya’s introduction to tennis was almost accidental – an after-school activity that quickly turned into a passion at the age of eight. She initially trained under former India No. 1 K.G. Ramesh before refining her skills at Pro Serve Tennis Academy under the mentorship of coach Manoj Kumar for the past five years.

Despite playing just her fifth senior tournament, Maaya has displayed remarkable confidence and composure, earning praise from across the tennis community.

A week-long training stint at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca played a crucial role in her development, eventually leading to a year-long contract at the prestigious facility. With plans to relocate to Spain this month, she is poised to elevate her game even further.

Rajeshwaran also watched Nadal train up close and personal ahead of the Spaniard's appearance in the Davis Cup Finals last year, which would eventually be the last tournament of his career.

"It's one of my most favorite memories," she said. "Even a man that's won so much, he's still got that hunger and that's really impressive."