Why Taylor Fritz and ex-wife Raquel Pedraza got divorced. All on his new girlfriend Morgan Riddle

Taylor Fritz faced Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon semi-finals on Friday. The 27-year-old American star's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, was cheering for him from the stands. She has been at the All England Club this year and others in her role as a fashion influencer, telling her hundreds of thousands of social media followers how tennis has become "the chicest sport in the world.” Taylor Fritz of the U.S. during his semi final match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (REUTERS)

She’s been featured in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and the New York Times’ Style section.

Fritz has been married before. He divorced his ex-wife, Raquel Pedraza, in December 2019 after three years of marriage.

Fritz and Pedraza, high school sweethearts who bonded over tennis, married in 2016, in Rancho Santa Fe, California, after the tennis star proposed under the Eiffel Tower in Paris. They welcomed their son, Jordan, in January 2017.

Pedraza, a former professional tennis player with a peak WTA ranking of 86 in 2014, stepped away from the sport in 2017 to focus on motherhood.

The couple announced their separation in December 2019 without citing a specific reason, maintaining a private stance. Fritz praised Pedraza’s support during their marriage, noting in a 2017 press conference, “My life really hasn’t changed too much because of how my wife has really stepped up."

Post-divorce, they co-parent Jordan, who lives primarily with Pedraza in Fountain Valley, California. Taylor Fritz has acknowledged challenges in seeing Jordan due to his tour schedule, stating in Break Point (2023), “I wish I could bring him on tour, but there’s things preventing me."

Who is Taylor Fritz's girlfriend?

Morgan Riddle went from Minnesota to New York and multiple internships

Riddle, 27, is a Minnesota native who attended Wagner College in New York City.

“By the end of my junior year, I had completed seven internships,” she said in a Wagner College video about the Class of 2019 member.

Riddle explained that the internships included gigs at a magazine, a newspaper, a government office, a coffee company startup and a real estate company, with tasks including social media.

(With AP inputs)