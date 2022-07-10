Wimbledon 2022 final Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios: Head-to-head tie, key stats, records in line - All you need to know

Nick Kyrgios wasn't the favourite from the second half of the draw. Matteo Berrettini, who had won in Queen's, was unbeaten in grass in this season and was a runner-up from 2021, was the top favourite alongside Calendar Slam-chasing Rafael Nadal. However, while the Italian pulled out owing to Covid-19 at the start of the tournament, Nadal, who was slated to face Kyrgios in the immensely-anticipated semi-final, announced his withdrawal citing abdominal tear. Hence, the Aussie, who was a mere dark horse in Wimbledon a fortnight back, will now be contesting for his first ever Grand Slam trophy. But Kyrgios will have the go past an invincible force in Novak Djokovic on Centre Court on Sunday to realise his old dream.

Djokovic is yet to lose a match at the SW19 since 2017 with an astounding streak of 27 wins, the fourth-best at Wimbledon in Open Era, and which includes a run of three consecutive Grand Slam titles at the All England Club. Kyrgios, on the other hand, has only scripted his best ever show at a Slam, earning a place in the final following a walkover he received following Nadal's injury pull out.

Ahead of the big final on Sunday on Centre Court, we take a look at the head-to-head record, key stats and records in line for the match...

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD:

Well, it's Kyrgios who has the edge. He has won both the matches they have played so far and both in straight sets, albeit both in 2017. Their first meeting was in Acapulco, in the quarterfinal, where Kyrgios won 7-6(9), 7-5 before scripting a double over the Serb with a 6-4, 7-6 (3) in Indian Wells Round of 16 a few weeks later.

KEY STATS:

1. Djokovic reached his 32nd Grand Slam final, which is the most ever by any player in Open Era as the 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer.

2. However, both Federer and Djokovic has the same win-loss rate of 20-11 in Slam finals. Nadal has a superior record among the Big Three with 22-8.

3. Djokovic is currently on a 27-match winning streak in Wimbledon which began back in 2017. It is the fourth-best winning streak in Open Era at the SW1Q9 after Bjorn Borg (41), Federer (40) and Pete Sampras (31).

4. Djokovic, with his semi-final win against Cameron Norrie, surpassed legendary Jimmy Connors to register the second-best win-loss record in Wimbledon in Open Era. His 85-10 record stands only behind Federer's 105-14.

5. Djokovic will be playing his eighth Wimbledon final on Sunday, which is the second most as he surpassed Sampras (7) to stands behind Federer (12).

6. Standing at the 40th spot in the ATP rankings, Kyrgios is the lowest-ranked and the first unseeded player to reach the Wimbledon final since No. 48 Mark Philippoussis in 2003. He is also the lowest-ranked Slam finalist No. 54 Marcos Baghdatis at 2006 Australian Open and the first unseeded since Jo Wilfried Tsonga, at 2008 Australian Open.

RECORDS CHASING:

1. A victory would give Djokovic his seventh Wimbledon title and hence would equal Sampras' tally and stand only one behind Federer's eight. He would also join Sampras in the second spot in the list of most consecutive titles won. Federer and Borg stand atop with five such wins.

2. A victory for Kyrgios would make him the first male Grand Slam champion from Australia since Leyton Hewitt lifted the Wimbledon title in 2002.

