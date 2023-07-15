Wimbledon 2023 final prize money: How much will winner of Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova take home

With the women's singles draw of 128 players, that started out a fortnight back in London, is down the two with Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova vying for the Venus Rosewater Dish, the winner of the coveted Wimbledon trophy will also be taking home a record payout. The women's singles final is on Saturday on Centre Court with Jabeur hoping to get his hands on what he was denied last year in the summit clash against Elena Rybakina, while unseeded Vondrousova will be hoping for a place in history as well. Ons Jabeur will face Marketa Vondrousova in the Wimbledon 2023 final

Besides offering a place in tennis record books, the four Grand Slams - the biggest event of the calendar year in the sport - also offers a massive financial incentive to all the champions. And in 2023, Wimbledon will be offering a monster payout.

The total prize money for the 2023 Wimbledon is a record 44.7 million pounds ($57.29 million), 11.2 per cent more than what was distributed in 2022. The Chairman of the All England Club, Ian Hewitt, had said prior to the start of the tournament earlier this month, that the goal is to "return the singles champions and runners-up prize money to the levels in 2019 prior to the (COVID-19) pandemic whilst, alongside, providing deserved support for players in the early rounds of the event."

Here stands the breakdown of the prize money for the women's singles draw:

* First round: 55,000 pounds

* Second round: 85,000 pounds

* Third round: 131,000 pounds

* Round of 16: 207,000 pounds

* Quarter-finals: 340,000 pounds

* Semi-finals: 600,000 pounds

* Finalist: 1.175 million pounds

* Winner: 2.35 million pounds

In 2022, Rybakina, who had stunned Jabeur to claim her maiden Grand Slam trophy, had received 2 million pounds. However, compared to the other three Grand Slams, the payout at Wimbledon is the third-lowest. The winners of the Australian Open trophy earlier this year had received A$2.975 million ($2.05 million), while the French Open winners - Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic - both received 2.3 million euros ($2.51 million) in prize money each. The highest payout was at US Open, where the winners last year had claimed $2.6 million each.

Jabeur, Vondrousova vie for place in history

Jabeur has given herself a second shot at the Grand Slam trophy after being denied last year in Wimbledon and then in US Open as well. The no.6 seed will aim to become the first ever Arab and African Grand Slam champion.

Like the Tunisian, Vondrousova was also denied a shot at glory, as she had lost the 2019 French Open final to Ash Barty. But the unseeded Czech will now have a shot at becoming the third player from her nation to claim a Slam in women's singles and also become the lowest-ranked Wimbledon champion since Venus Williams in 2007.

