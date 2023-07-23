Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz wins again at Hopman Cup but Croatia down Spain to book final against Switzerland

Croatia's Borna Coric and Donna Vekic outlasted Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Rebeka Masarova 1-6 6-4 (14-12) in their Hopman Cup mixed doubles rubber on Saturday to secure a 2-1 victory that earned them a spot in the final against Switzerland. Carlos Alcaraz earlier levelled the tie at 1-1 with a 6-3 6-7(6) (10-5) victory over Borna Coric

World number one Alcaraz earlier levelled the tie at 1-1 with a 6-3 6-7(6) (10-5) victory over Coric to make it two wins from as many singles matches on the claycourts of Nice, days after his Wimbledon triumph on the All England Club lawns.

The 20-year-old raced through the first set in 36 minutes, clearly having shaken off the rust from his game in the win over Belgian David Goffin a day earlier but Coric battled his way back into the match by edging a tight second set tiebreak.

Alcaraz stepped up a gear in the super tiebreak to close out the win in a little over two hours and set up the decider, where Croatia held their nerve in a dramatic encounter to wrap up a memorable comeback victory.

Croatia, the 1996 champions, will aim to win their second title in the competition on Sunday.

Vekic proved too strong for Masarova in the first match of the tie as the world number 22 converted four out of her seven breakpoint chances to secure a 6-2 6-1 win that effectively ended Spain's chances of reaching the title clash.

Switzerland defended their title in the last edition of the mixed team tournament in 2019 for their fourth crown overall, as Roger Federer led them to victory over Germany in the final.

The relaunched championship returned to the tennis calendar this week after a four-year absence, having lost its spot ahead of the Australian Open as a result of the short-lived ATP Cup men's team event.