 'Would you like a cup of tea?': Djokovic yells at umpire during loss to Sinner | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Tennis News / 'Would you like a cup of tea?': Novak Djokovic yells at umpire over crowd noise during Australian Open loss to Sinner

'Would you like a cup of tea?': Novak Djokovic yells at umpire over crowd noise during Australian Open loss to Sinner

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 26, 2024 02:27 PM IST

The incident happened in the fourth set of the Australian Open semifinal match after Sinner gained an early break and lead 3-1

Unlike in his loss against Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final last year, Novak Djokovic looked more composed, mentally, even as he delivered one of his most flat performances in a Grand Slam match on Friday in the Australian Open semifinal against Jannik Sinner. It is probably what helped him look for that late surge, taking the third set after going 2-0 down. But moments after Sinner regained control in the fourth with the early break, the Serb looked visibly frustrated before yelling at the chair umpire. He was left infuriated by the crowd noise.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic argues with the umpire during his men's singles match(AFP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic argues with the umpire during his men's singles match(AFP)

The incident happened in the fourth set of the match after Sinner bounced back from being denied match point to gain a break and lead 3-1. As the 36-year-old got ready to serve in the fourth game of the set, there a sudden noise from the crowd, which caused a brief commotion. It wasn't the first time it happened during the fourth set and hence an irritated Djokovic pulled out of his serve routine to yell at the umpire for not asking the spectators to remain quiet.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Djokovic said: “You going to say something or are you just going to sit there and be quiet Would you like a cup of tea?”

ALSO READ: Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open semifinal match interrupted after spectator faces medical emergency

Despite his fightback in the third set, as he won in the tiebreak, Djokovic's level dipped yet again as he failed to even gain one break point opportunity in the match. Sinner held after two deuces to go 4-1 up before serving it out from 15-30 to script one of the biggest wins in his career.

"I was looking forward to this match," said Sinner. "It's always nice to have this kind of player who you can learn from. I lost [to Djokovic] last year in the semis in Wimbledon, so I think I learned a lot from that. It's all a part of the process."

The heartbreaking loss subsequently ended defending champion Djokovic prized streak in Melbourne, where he won 33 straight matches since 2019, which included a run of four consecutive titles, as No. 4 seed Sinner pulled off a magnificent 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3 victory to reaching his maiden Grand Slam final at the 2024 Australian Open.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On