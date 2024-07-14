'You're just 21. Incredible': Novak Djokovic hails 'deserved winner' Carlos Alcaraz after tough loss in Wimbledon final

Carlos Alcaraz produced a dominating performance on Sunday afternoon to clinch a second-successive Wimbledon title, defeating seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets. It was a fairly one-sided affair on Centre Court throughout the first two sets, with Djokovic upping in the ante in the third, ensuring a tie-break after saving four Championship points; however, Alcaraz kept his nerve to clinch his fourth Grand Slam title, registering a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 win. Winner Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (L) shakes hands with Serbia's Novak Djokovic (R) at the end of their Wimbledon men's singles final(AFP)

Despite the loss, it had been a phenomenal run for Djokovic at the 2024 edition of the marquee tournament, particularly as he underwent a knee operation last month. Djokovic was forced to withdraw from the 2024 French Open quarterfinals, where he was the defending champion. The very next day (June 5), he had a knee surgery and made a remarkable recovery to make himself available for Wimbledon.

And so, despite the loss, Djokovic insisted he was “very satisfied” with his performance at the tournament.

“Yes, of course. I've to be very proud. There's a bit of disappointment right now. When I reflect on last 4-5 weeks, on what I've been through, with my family, I've to say, I'm very satisfied,” Djokovic said in the post-match interview.

“Wimbledon was a childhood dream tournament of mine. I try to remind myself how surreal the feeling is of being here. I've played so many times, I've fought for the trophy 10 times, but every time I step on the court, it feels like a first time.”

Djokovic on Alcaraz

Djokovic hailed Carlos Alcaraz, the youngster who has now defeated the Serbian twice in two-successive Wimbledon finals. The tennis great insisted that Alcaraz was a “deserved winner,” and congratulated his family and support staff on the achievement.

“(It is) not the result that I wanted. The first couple of sets, the level of tennis wasn't on par from the side. Credit to Carlos for playing some amazing tennis, from the back of the court to serve; he had it all today. I tried to push him, extend the match a little bit, but it wasn't meant to be,” said Djokovic.

“He was a deserved winner today. To his team, family, everyone, amazing job. It's a one-man show when you're on court, but it's a big team of people around, you're just 21, it's incredible. We will see a lot of you, for sure.”