Yuki Bhambri-Albano Olivetti pair wins Swiss Open; India star clinches third ATP title

Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri and Frenchman Albano Olivetti have clinched the men's doubles title at ATP Swiss Open, beating French pair Fabrice Martin and Ugo Humber 3-6, 6-3, 10-6 at Gstaad. This is the third ATP title for Bhambri; all of his titles have come in the 250 series. As a pair, Bhambri and Olivetti won their second title, with the first also coming earlier this year when they defeated Andreas Mies and Jen-Lennard Struff to win the Bavarian Championships (BMW Open). Tennis player Yuki Bhambri won his third ATP title on Sunday(PTI)

It was a hard-fought win for Bhambri and Olivetti on Sunday, as they toiled an hour and six minutes to secure the title. The pair was seeded third in the ATP 250 clay court tournament.

Bhambri had won his maiden ATP title at the 2023 Mallorca Championships with Lloyd Harris. He reached the top 50 in the doubles rankings on June 24 and this win will improve his position further.

The Indo-French pair hadn't dropped a set before coming into the final at the Swiss Open, where they faced the unseeded Martin-Humbert duo, who had earlier stunned the no.1-seeded pair of Jamie Murray and Adam Pavlasek in the quarter-final.

After conceding the first set 3-6, they made a brilliant comeback to draw even and force the tie-break, eventually winning the decider 10-6.

Earlier this month, the duo made a second-round exit from the Wimbledon Championships after losing to Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in three sets.

The pair squandered a one-game lead to go down 6-4 4-6 3-6 to the eighth seed Germans in two hours, five minutes on Friday.