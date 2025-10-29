Reigning champion Alexander Zverev battled past Argentina's Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-7 , 6-1, 7-5 at the Paris Masters on Wednesday to book his spot in the third round. Zverev survives scare to kickstart Paris Masters title defence

The German will next take on Spanish 15th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or Frenchman Arthur Cazaux, who meet later in the French capital.

A hardfought tie-break separated Zverev and Ugo Carabelli in the opening set, before the 28-year-old cruised through the second in 35 minutes.

Following the surprise exit of world number one Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday, it seemed another top seed might go crashing out at La Defense Arena when Zverev fell 1-3 behind in the decider.

But he hit back instantly on his opponent's next service game, before securing the crucial break at 5-5 to keep his title defence alive.

Earlier, Norwegian eighth seed Casper Ruud was felled in his opening match at the tournament by 50th-ranked German Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 7-5.

Former world number one Daniil Medvedev of Russia was given a walkover to the third round after Grigor Dimitrov withdrew with a shoulder issue.

The 34-year-old Bulgarian's return from the pectoral injury, which forced him to retire when leading eventual champion Jannik Sinner two sets to love in the fourth round at Wimbledon in July, unfortunately lasted only one match before his latest fitness set-back.

Cousins Valentin Vacherot and Arthur Rinderknech opened the day's action in a repeat of their Shanghai Masters final from earlier in October.

And just like in China, it was the Monegasque Vacherot who claimed victory in three sets against the Frenchman.

Felix Auger-Aliassime again came from behind to keep intact his chances of reaching the ATP Finals next month in Turin.

This time the Canadian ninth seed ground out a 5-7, 7-6 , 7-6 in over three hours on court against hometown player Alexandre Muller.

Auger-Aliassime is currently ninth in the race to the eight-man season-ending tournament, with Italy's Lorenzo Musetti the player currently occupying the final qualification spot in action later Tuesday against compatriot Lorenzo Sonego.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Sinner, also of Italy, faces Belgium's Zizou Bergs on centre court later in the day.

Rising Brazilian star Joao Fonseca will conclude the night session against Russian 10th seed Karen Khachanov.

