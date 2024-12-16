UEFA more than doubles team prize money for Women's Euro 2025 to $43M

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Prize money for the 2025 Women’s European Championship will more than double, with the 16 teams sharing 41 million euros . HT Image

Each federation will get a minimum of 1.8 million euros for playing at Euro 2025 in Switzerland and is obliged to share at least 30% of the money among the players, UEFA's executive committee decided on Monday.

The champion can earn up to 5.1 million euros.

Clubs whose players compete at the tournament will share 6 million euros at a daily rate of 657 euros per player. That is a total increase of 33% compared to the last women's Euros.

The men’s Euro 2024 had a total prize fund of 331 million euros , from overall revenue of about 2.4 billion euros . Each of the 24 teams who took part received a minimum of 9.25 million euros and champion Spain earned 28.25 million euros.

In other decisions, UEFA said the men’s Nations League Final Four next June will be hosted by the winner of the quarterfinal between Italy and Germany.

Italy would host the tournament in Turin, while Germany would stage it in Munich and Stuttgart.

Italy also was picked to host the 2025 UEFA Super Cup game on Aug. 13 — between the Champions League and Europa League winners — at Udinese’s stadium.

The new second-tier club competition that will launch next season will be called the Women’s Europa Cup, UEFA said.

