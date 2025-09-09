As night fell on Aug. 2, the Las Vegas Aces likely were contemplating their 53-point home loss to Minnesota earlier that day. The widest home loss in WNBA history dropped the Aces to 14-14 on the season. Images of Jim Mora's "playoffs?" tirade might have run through head coach Becky Hammon's mind. Aces look to make it 15 straight wins in rematch with Sky

Since that dreadful afternoon of basketball, the Aces have not lost.

On Tuesday, they have a good chance to continue their remarkable unbeaten run at the expense of the lowly Chicago Sky. The Aces aim for their second home victory over the Sky in three days and their 15th consecutive victory overall that would tie the 1998 Houston Comets for the third-longest winning streak in WNBA history.

Las Vegas stayed in the chase for the No. 2 playoff seed with Sunday's 80-66 home win over Chicago .

MVP candidate A'ja Wilson recorded her third consecutive game with at least 30 points posting 31 with 11 rebounds as the Aces jumped out to an 11-0 lead and never looked back while scoring 22 points off 19 Sky turnovers.

With two regular-season games remaining, the Aces have a chance to match the 2014 Phoenix Mercury for the league's second-longest winning streak .

"It's always a consistent pursuit to get better," Hammon said.

Wilson has totaled 96 points in the last three games. She has recorded five of her 10 30-point double-doubles this season during the win streak.

"I'm playing with a lot of peace. And, my teammates are, too," Wilson told NBA.TV. "I think we can feel it, but the job is not done."

Kamilla Cardoso had 10 points with 15 rebounds for Chicago, which led Las Vegas late during a 79-74 home defeat on Aug. 25 but struggled from the jump Sunday. Angel Reese was suspended for the first half Sunday for comments deemed detrimental to the team, then did not play in the second half due to a lingering back issue.

That leaves Reese's status uncertain for the Sky, who have lost 19 of 22 overall and four straight on the road.

Amid Chicago's mess of a season, first-year coach Tyler Marsh, a former Aces assistant, continues his best to keep the team focused.

"He's been very consistent in telling us he believes in us," said the Sky's Michaela Onyenwere, who had 12 points Sunday. "He supports us, he's there for us. ... in such a season of chaos."

Cardoso has 29 points and 25 rebounds in two games versus Las Vegas this season.

