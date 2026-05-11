Adam Silver faces Pacers fans' wrath after Washington Wizards win draft lottery; ‘It is rigged’

As the Washington Wizards won the 2026 NBA draft lottery over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, Pacers fans took out their wrath on the NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Many on social media alleged that the draft was rigged, as the Pacers were left without a draft pick in the lottery Sunday. Adam Silver, commissioner of the NBA, watches the game during the second half between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Utah Jazz on March 13. (Getty Images via AFP)

The Indiana Pacers landed the No. 5 overall pick in the draft lottery but that was transferred to the Los Angeles Clippers because of a previous trade agreement. Coming on the back of a poor 19-63 season and first-round playoff elimination, the Pacers fans were hoping a good draft luck would have given them a chance of turning around their record next season.

The NBA fined the Indiana Pacers $100,000 on February 12 this year for sitting healthy players in the February 3 game vs the Utah Jazz. The fine, coupled with the draft lottery outcome, added to the frustrations of the Pacers fans.