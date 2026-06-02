AJ Brown reveals with childhood photos he was always a Patriot in first reaction after trade

Wide receiver AJ Brown is the talk of the town after being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in a highly anticipated trade deal. After the trade was confirmed, Brown gave his first reaction to joining the Patriots.

AJ Brown's move to the Patriots was widely anticipated after the current Super Bowl winners parted ways with veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs earlier this season. Many have cited Brown's past links with Patriots coach Mike Vrabel as the main catalyst behind the move. Brown and Vrabel were together at Tennessee Titians from 2019 to 2022.

But Brown's post after the trade shows that the 28-year-old had his sights fixed on the club since childhood.

Moreover, the addition of AJ Brown significantly boosts the New England Patriots roster. As opposed to Stefon Diggs, whose best years ate likely behind him, the Browns still have most of his career to leave a mark with the Patriots, as well.

He also betters Stefon Diggs' stats last season, recording three more touchdowns compared to the free-agent receiver.

AJ Brown recorded 78 receptions for 1,003 yards and 7 receiving touchdowns in 15 games as the Eagles.

Also read: Insider claims AJ Brown ‘privately pushed’ Eagles for Patriots trade as early as Week 4 last season

AJ Brown's Parting Statement For Eagles Fan While the prospect of a new season at New England is exciting for AJ Brown, the farewell to the Philadelphia Eagles fans was equally sad. Brown has been a superstar receiver for the Eagles across four seasons and was instrumental in their 2024-25 Super Bowl win.

But bidding goodbye to the Eagles fan, AJ Brown released a statement on social media. It read: "Eagles Nation, Thank you for welcoming my family and me with open arms from day one. This city, this locker room, and this fan base will always hold a special place in my heart.

"To my brothers in that locker room—thank you for going to battle with me every single day. The memories we made together, on and off the field, are something I'll carry with me forever.

Also read: Stefon Diggs seen training hard as AJ Brown trade to Patriots becomes official

"To the coaching staff, trainers, equipment staff, cafeteria workers, and the cleaning crew—thank you for everything you do behind the scenes to keep us going. There are so many people in the building who make it possible for us to go out there and compete, and I'm grateful for all of you.

"Playing for this city has been an honor, and I'm thankful for every moment I had in midnight green."