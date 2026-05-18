AJ Brown is married! 5 interesting facts about NFL star's wife Kelsey Riley

AJ Brown officially tied the knot with longtime partner Kelsey Riley during a luxury oceanfront wedding ceremony in California this weekend. The Philadelphia Eagles star, as per TMZ, married Riley on May 16 at Montage Laguna Beach, with family, friends and several NFL figures attending the celebration. AJ Brown and Kelsey Riley got married this week (Instagram/ Kelsey Riley)

TMZ published photos of the wedding. Neither Brown nor Riley have made their wedding official yet.

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5 interesting things about Kelsey Riley 1. Kelsey Riley was a standout athlete herself Riley grew up in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, and excelled in multiple sports before eventually starring in softball at Texas Southern University. She earned First Team All-Conference honors in 2017 while playing as an outfielder and later graduated in 2019.

“What lies behind me, and what lies before me are small matters compared to what lies within me,” Riley wrote on Instagram before graduation. “Softball has provided me with the biggest opportunity I could’ve ever imagined.... free education."

During her time at Texas Southern, Riley was also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha and attended school alongside Megan Thee Stallion.

“Happy birthday to the real hotgirl🎉! hope your day is filled with blessings. @theestallion,” Riley once posted alongside a classroom photo with the rapper.

2. She works in the healthcare field Away from the spotlight, Riley has built a career in healthcare. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has worked as a patient access representative at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston, Texas. She also previously worked in nursing care and was accepted into nursing school in 2021.

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3. Brown proposed with help from John Legend Brown proposed to Riley in May 2025 in dramatic fashion shortly after winning the Super Bowl. The NFL star arranged a romantic proposal at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia that featured a private performance from John Legend. The couple later shared video from the engagement online, with Legend commenting: “Congratulations to you both. Thank you for including me.”

4. The couple shares a son together Brown and Riley welcomed their son, Arthur Juan Brown Jr. — nicknamed “Deuce” — in September 2022. Riley often shares moments from family life, including Eagles celebrations featuring their son.

“Deucey got the best 4month present ever ! 💚🖤,” she wrote after the Eagles reached the Super Bowl during the 2022 season. Brown is also father to daughter Jersee from a previous relationship.

“My little girl, man, she’s amazing. It’s the reason why I’m still going today,” Brown said in 2021. "She gives me strength. She’s who I play for. Without my little girl, I don’t know where I’d be.”

The Eagles receiver even revealed he wears pink cleats “for my daughter so she can recognize me.”

5. Riley and Brown prefer to keep their relationship private Despite Brown’s NFL fame, the couple has largely stayed away from constant public attention. They first went public with their relationship in early 2022 after Riley shared photos from a snowy vacation on Facebook.

Riley later posted: “More than a friend, you my one and only.” Brown has repeatedly emphasized that family remains his biggest focus away from football.

"When I go home, I’m a father. When I’m in the building, I’m working. Once the kids go to bed, I do what I need to do to get ready for the game,” Brown said in 2022.

Inside the luxury California wedding According to TMZ, guests arrived for the 5 PM ceremony overlooking the ocean at Montage Laguna Beach. The wedding featured earthy-toned dress colors, violin performances and upscale food including mini lobster rolls and tacos. Brown’s son reportedly received loud applause after entering the ceremony while holding Skittles handed to him moments earlier.

Darius Slay was also among the notable NFL names attending as one of Brown’s groomsmen.