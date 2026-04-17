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AJ Dillion’s wife, Gabrielle posts BTS vlog for his signing day with The Panthers

Gabrielle Dillion shared a heartwarming vlog from the day in Charlotte as husband AJ Dillion signed with the Carolina Panthers.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 03:40 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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AJ Dillion’s wife, Gabrielle Dillion posted a behind-the-scenes vlog on 31st March, about the day when her husband signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers. The video was posted on her Instagram account which showed personal moments of the couple as they went through the big day together.

AJ Dillion and Gabrielle Dillion(gdillion2's instagram)

The vlog started with a description saying “Come with us to sign with the Carolina Panthers” with the two of them putting on blue baseball caps, with Gabrielle’s written Carolina on it.

The video took the viewers through the day starting from arriving in Charlotte for the signing.

After the onboarding and physicals for the player, Gabrielle met him at the stadium. She showed the facility and shots of AJ posing for the media. “AJ did some media and then put the pen and a paper to make it official”, the vlogger stated.

She also talked about the welcoming environment of the organization and her excitement for the upcoming season.

The couple is actively involved in social service through Dillion Family Foundation where they combat food insecurity by donating backpacks of food based on AJ's rushing yards during home games.

The couple welcomed their first child in May 2023 and announced the expected arrival of their second child on 17th March via Instagram.

By Khushi Garg

 
us news nfl sports football
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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