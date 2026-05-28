Zverev warned about controversial remark during Tomas Machac clash: ‘There’s a big gap'

Alexander Zverev found himself in trouble just before his French Open clash against Tomas Machac on Wednesday. Former star John McEnroe publicly challenged the German’s recent comments comparing himself to Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a forehand return to Czech Republic's Tomas Machac (AFP)

Why Alexander Zverev faced flak McEnroe's comments came as Zverev went against Machac. The 67-year-old questioned whether the world No. 3 belonged in the same conversation as two of the sport’s biggest names.

The controversy began following Zverev’s loss to world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the Madrid Open final earlier this month.

While discussing the current hierarchy in men’s tennis, Zverev argued that Sinner was above the rest of the field, while also placing himself alongside Djokovic and Alcaraz in the next tier.

“Well… I think there’s a big gap between Sinner and everybody else right now,” the German said.

"It's quite simple. I think there's a big gap between Sinner and everybody else. And I think there's a big gap between Alcaraz, myself, maybe Novak, and everybody else. I think there's two gaps right now. It's difficult to say that there's not a gap between Sinner and everybody else if he hasn't lost a match in how many Masters events? Since Shanghai. He hasn't lost a match in almost 9 months. I think you have to admit that there's a gap between him and everybody else.”

McEnroe responds during Roland Garros broadcast McEnroe did not appear fully convinced by Zverev’s self-assessment. “I think someone said once, ‘You cannot be serious,’” he said on broadcast Wednesday.

"I can’t remember who that was, but you’re like wait a minute. You’re putting yourself in the same group as Alcaraz and Djokovic? I’m sorry but doesn’t Djokovic have 24 majors and Alcaraz have seven and you have none.”

The former world No. 1 later attempted to soften the criticism slightly by suggesting Zverev may have only meant current form rather than career achievements.

“For this couple weeks that we’re on the same level, that remains to be seen,” McEnroe said, “because he’s scheduled to play Novak in the semis.”

Grand Slam record continues to follow Zverev Despite consistently remaining among the ATP Tour’s top-ranked players, Zverev still faces questions surrounding his Grand Slam resume. The German has reached three major finals during his career but remains without a Slam title, holding an 0-3 record in championship matches.

By comparison, Djokovic owns 24 Grand Slam titles, while Alcaraz has already captured seven majors despite being significantly younger. Sinner, meanwhile, has rapidly emerged as the dominant force on tour, winning four Grand Slam titles and maintaining one of the longest unbeaten stretches in recent ATP history.

McEnroe’s remarks also added extra intrigue to the possibility of a semifinal meeting between Zverev and Djokovic in Paris.