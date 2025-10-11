Alexis Ohanian shuts down Stephen A. Smith over Serena Williams comment

Alexis Ohanian didn’t miss his chance to respond to Stephen A. Smith during an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” Thursday. Alexis Ohanian, best known as the co-founder of Reddit, also launched Athlos, a women-only professional track and field series.(@alexisohanian/Instagram)

The exchange came months after Smith criticized Serena Williams’ involvement in Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show, saying her participation was inappropriate given Lamar’s past feud with Drake, who once dated Williams.

At the time, Smith said, “If I’m married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his ass. ‘Cause clearly you don’t belong with me. What you worried about him for and you’re with me? Bye. Bye.”

Alexis Ohanian used the moment to respond

On Thursday, Ohanian used the moment to respond directly. “Also, too, Stephen A. Smith, I think you had some marriage advice for me. Is that right?” Ohanian asked.

Smith replied, “Oh, I am not qualified. Marital advice? Oh no, not me.”

Ohanian then added, “You hadn’t been married before, right? Because I give advice to plenty of founders who want to build billion-dollar companies. And the reason I do that is because I build billion-dollar companies. So, I generally try to stay in my lane in the advice department.”

Alexis and Williams got married in 2017

He and Williams married in November 2017, two months after their first daughter, Alexis Olympia, was born. Their second daughter, Adira River, arrived in August 2023.

In an interview with TIME, Serena Williams said she was “absolutely not” taking a jab at her ex while dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” a track aimed at Drake. She said the collaboration with Lamar had been planned for a while and was meant to honour Compton, California, where both of them grew up.

Williams and Drake dated in the 2010s. Drake had once said that his song “Too Good,” featuring Rihanna, was written for Williams.