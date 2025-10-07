Paul Finebaum blocked from ESPN networks after Senate interest? Here's the truth as netizens fume

Paul Finebaum isn't currently showing up on networks with ESPN, said Pete Nakos of On3 while verifying a claim from OutKick. Paul Finebaum was never suspended and would make his scheduled appearance on ESPN's “First Take” on Tuesday.(Filed photo)

The controversial talk show host usually makes an appearance on ESPN's flagship show on Sunday mornings to speak about the college football action from the previous day, but he wasn't on “SportsCenter” on Sunday.

OutKick's first allegation was “TOTALLY FALSE,” as per ESPN representative Bill Hofheimer. Despite not being on “SportsCenter,” Finebaum made an appearance over the weekend on ESPN host Matt Barrie's YouTube program.

ESPN faces backlash

Commenting on the post, several people blasted ESPN, with one writing: “What is the truth then? Happy to hear the other side of the argument.”

“Love how you say it’s false without providing any reason why Paul wasn’t on either of these shows that he is always on. ESPN sucks,” another said.

“ESPN is awful. They've completely screwed up college football,” a third person stated.

‘Finebaum was never suspended’

According to the Sports Business Journal on Monday, Finebaum was never suspended and would make his scheduled appearance on ESPN's “First Take” on Tuesday.

Finebaum is the host of an ESPN-owned program on the SEC Network that lasts four hours. In addition, he presented the Friday version of his chat program in Florida and participated in the SEC Network's Saturday pregame show in Gainesville.

Finebaum expresses interest to run for Alabama's open Senate

Speaking to OutKick a week ago, the 70-year-old expressed enthusiasm for running as a Republican for Alabama's open Senate seat in 2026. Tommy Tuberville, a former Auburn coach who faced backlash from Finebaum during his coaching career, presently holds the seat, but he is departing the Senate to run for governor.

The November election primary will take place in May. The primary filing deadline is January 23; but, in order to establish a campaign network, Finebaum will probably need to make an announcement much earlier.

Finebaum started working for ESPN in 2014, the year the SEC Network was introduced. His talk program has been a mainstay in Alabama and the Southeast for over 30 years, providing a forum for SEC school supporters to publicly express their annoyances and disparage one another.