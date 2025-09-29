Is Paul Finebaum Republican or Democrat? ESPN host considering Senate run from Alabama

ESPN's college football host, Paul Finebaum, is considering quitting the network and running for Senate from Alabama. The legendary commentator, dubbed "the voice of the SEC," revealed on the OutKick The Show with Clay Travis on Monday that he is seriously considering a Senate run, which would take him off the air permanently. Paul Finebaum.(Paul Finebaum/Instagram)

As for his political affiliation, Finebaum revealed that he could run on a Republican ticket from the Senate seat in Alabama to be vacated by incumbent Tommy Tuberville, former Ole Miss Rebels coach.

The 70-year-old TV host revealed that the recent shooting of Charlie Kirk motivated him to take the decision even more seriously. But he said that it has been on the cards for him for a while now, and he has had conversations with politicians in the state and discussed the possibility.

“I was very cautious, didn’t take it too seriously. And then ultimately I ended up talking to someone who made it clear that there was a desire for me to be involved and this person was compelling and compassionate in the approach to me and I started thinking about it,” Finebaum said.

“It is very intriguing. I am thinking about it constantly and that’s difficult to do… as far as your question, would I give up what I’m doing? I would. I would have to.”