How rich is Paul Finebaum? A look at his ESPN salary, net worth as he considers to run for Tuberville Senate seat

Paul Finebaum, ESPN SEC Network anchor and commentator, stated that he is “considering” quitting the Worldwide Leader to run for the US Senate on the Republican ticket after conservative activist Charlie Kirk's killing. Paul Finebaum

This development comes as Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama would run for governor, leaving his seat available.

Paul Finebaum and Charlie Kirk connection

The 70-year-old Finebaum recently told Clay Travis of OutKick that "one or two people in Washington had reached out" to see whether he was interested in politics, and that Kirk's murder stoked a desire for him to get engaged.

Speaking about Kirk, Finebaum said, “It’s hard to describe, not being involved in politics, how that affected me and affected tens of millions of people all over this country. And it was an awakening.”

“… One or two people in Washington had reached out to me about whether I would be interested in politics, something I never thought about before. Something I didn’t really think possible. I gave some thought to it as the [after Kirk’s murder] weekend unfolded and got a little bit more interested.”

Finebaum speaks about Bruce Pearl's interest to run for Senate

Finebaum stated that he was reluctant to think about running for the Senate since Bruce Pearl, the former basketball coach at Auburn who announced his retirement last week, had shown interest in the position.

“I was… hesitant at first because I was very aware of Bruce’s interest and [I’m a] huge fan of Bruce… I didn’t take it too seriously,” he said.

Finebaum further mentioned that he ultimately had a conversation with someone who made it apparent that they wanted him to be engaged. And as the person who approached him was convincing and kind, he started to consider the idea.

What is Finebaum's net worth? All about his ESPN salary and contracts

No pay information has been made public by Finebaum or ESPN in their most recent contracts. ESPN is not obligated to disclose any personal remuneration packages to the public because it is a private company. Without making an extremely rough estimate, it is impossible to say anything specific about his current income because public estimates of his yearly compensation vary greatly.

ESPN revealed in mid-2024 that Paul Finebaum had signed a multi-year deal. This agreement maintains his status as the host of The Paul Finebaum Show, a feisty analyst on SEC Nation, and a well-known figure on several platforms, including College Football Live, Get Up, First Take, and SportsCenter.

Finebaum's net worth is estimated to be around at least $2 million, with other estimates putting it between $2 million and $4 million.