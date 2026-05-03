Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios' encounter fuels speculation amid Tom Brady rumors

The sighting took place during a high-profile Sports Illustrated X Authentic Brands Group party at The Surf Club Restaurant in Florida on Thursday night. Videos and images from the event showed Earle and Berrios having a brief conversation with each other. The visuals quickly circulated across social media platforms.

At a celebrity party ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, social media personality Alix Earle interacted with her former partner, Braxton Berrios. The appearance sparked fresh discussion online due to the ongoing rumors about her connection with the NFL legend Tom Brady .

According to Page Six, an individual said that the conversations remained friendly and brief: "They spoke briefly, but both of them were just doing their own thing," the person said. After the party, both of them stayed at Mary Lou’s Miami for Nylon’s two-night residency, separately.

No confirmed information suggests a rekindling of their past relationship. The moment drew attention for its timing and the public interest surrounding both individuals.