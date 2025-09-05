Amari Cooper fans were once fooled by fake retirement post. Is it true this time?

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper is reportedly retiring from the NFL, marking an end to his ten-year career. The news was shared on X from the official NFL handle citing sources. Amari Cooper, from Alabama, was born on June 17, 1994, and picked fourth overall by the Raiders in the 2015 NFL draft.(X/@NFL_DovKleiman)

Sports pundit Ian Rapoport, added on X “WR Amari Cooper has informed the team that he no longer has the desire to play and intends to retire…”, adding, “Cooper had signed at the end of camp in a hopeful reunion with the team that drafted. Now, he’s headed home from Las Vegas.”

While wishes are pouring in for Cooper amid news of his retirement, a post had gone viral some days back claiming Cooper had retired. However, at that time, the news had turned out to be false.

Amari Cooper fake retirement news

The viral post that claimed Cooper was retiring – ahead of the announcement by the NFL's official handle – was shared by a parody account similar to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter's profile. Fans saw it on August 1, and claims were further amplified when Todd Archer, who reports for ESPN on Cowboys, shared the post as well.

However, at the time news outlets had confirmed that Cooper was not retiring and remained a free agent who was looking to keep playing. However, the current reports indicate that the player might be looking to hang up his boots after all.

Reacting to the news, one fan commented on X “Amari Cooper hangs up cleats at 31! Great career—will he return?” Another gushed, “End of an era! Amari had one heck of a career — smooth route runner, big-time plays, and always reliable. Wishing him nothing but the best in retirement!"

Cooper, from Alabama, was born on June 17, 1994, and picked fourth overall by the Raiders in the 2015 NFL draft. He played with the Raiders, Cowboys, and Browns, and collected seven 1000-yard seasons, as well as five Pro Bowl nods. He moved to Buffalo Bills from Cleveland in October 2024, before reuniting with the team that had drafted him in the first place.