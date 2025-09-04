Why Amari Cooper is retiring from the NFL. Real reason behind Raiders star's sudden decision

Amari Cooper has called it a day. The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver on Thursday informed the team that he intends to retire, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero, and Mike Garafolo reported. The 31-year-old had signed a one-year deal with Las Vegas last month. He also played for the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, and Buffalo Bills for over 10 years. Amari Cooper has decided to retire from the NFL(X)

The five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver finishes his career with 711 receptions for 10,033 yards with 64 touchdowns. While the exact motivations behind his decision remain unconfirmed pending further statements, several factors may have contributed to this abrupt departure.

Why did Amari Cooper retire?

Cooper, as per reports, informed the Raiders he does not want to play football anymore. The star WR, however, did not reveal his future plans. Only last week, the 31-year-old told reporters, "Trust me, I still got some juice left."

“I always had (a return) in the back of my mind because I was drafted here,” Cooper said after signing with the Raiders.

“I felt like the expectations were high, and I felt like I did OK. But I always knew you draft a guy in the top five, you really expect them to come and change the organization. I felt like at times I showed flashes of doing that, but it wasn’t to my expectations. So this time around, I feel like I have unfinished business.”

He had 44 catches for 547 yards and four TDs last season for the Browns and the Buffalo Bills. Cooper was picked by the Raiders in 2015. He played for them until being traded to Dallas in October 2018 for a first-round pick. He has exceeded 1,000 receiving yards seven times, most recently two years ago for Cleveland, when Cooper had 72 catches for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns.