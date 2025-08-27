Raiders insider reveals big trust factor on Amari Cooper trade: 'They wanted...'

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed back a time-trusted wide receiver, Amari Cooper, on Monday (August 25), Adam Schefter reported. Now 31, this brings Cooper back to the team where his NFL career with, after 10 long years. Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll watches play during the first half of an NFL preseason football game agaisnt the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Glendale. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(AP)

The Raiders have been stuck in a dilemma over suitable wide receivers to support quarterback Geno Smith. Hence, the move to sign on Cooper makes relevant sense despite the eyeballs it raised. Raiders insider Mitchell Renz revealed what made Raiders head coach, Pete Carrol, choose Cooper.

"I’m a little bit curious as to why the Raiders went ahead and did this," Renz said. "It’s not a move I personally would have made. This better not mean the Raiders aren’t extending Jacobi Myers. The real reason why they did this is that they’re a little bit unconfident with Tommy Mellott and wanted to have another WR on that depth chart.”

In 52 career games with the Silver and Black, Cooper totaled 225 catches for 3,183 yards and 19 touchdowns, as reported by ESPN. He surpassed 1,000 yards in his first two seasons. The Raiders traded Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys during the 2018 season.

The Raiders’ depth chart

The decision to take Cooper on board comes more from a lack of faith in young wideout Tommy Mellott and the lack of someone in the wideout they can trust to catch Smit's throws effectively. Although the team’s front office has expressed no desire to initiate a suitable trade, the danger still looms.

If Meyers were to be traded off as per his wishes, Cooper would automatically assume the WR1 slot in Las Vegas. Rookies like Shedrick Jackson and Jack Bech lack the skill and experience needed heading into the season. Hence, the five-time Pro Bowler could provide much-needed respite in stabilizing the team’s game.

The Raiders are scheduled to face the New England Patriots in their regular-season opener on Sunday (September 7).

By Stuti Gupta