Geno Smith and Maxx Crosby's heated gesture to Seahawks fans: Here's what went down

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith, along with edge rusher Maxx Crosby, made a questionable choice on the field during the preseason game in Seattle on Thursday, August 7. The pair were caught flipping off fans on the field, as reported by Yahoo Sports. Geno Smith and Maxx Crosby of the Raiders faced backlash after flipping off Seahawks fans during a preseason game. (Photo by Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

What happened on the field with Geno Smith and Maxx Crosby?

“THIS IS WILD#RAIDERS QB GENO SMITH AND STAR MAXX CROSBY FLIPPING OFF THE #SEAHAWKS FANS…. Seattle fans were taunting Geno with a sign that said: “Bigger bust — Geno or JaMarcus Russell” CRAZY ” a page wrote on social media, along with a video that captured the moment.

After playing five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Smith made the switch to the Raiders. Russell, on the other hand, was the No. 1 pick in the 2007 draft and made 25 starts in three years before leaving the NFL for good. Although Crosby played nine snaps, Smith only managed to play four before being benched. Smith gained his entry into the Seahawks in place of Russell Wilson.

Fans react to the viral moment

Fans have taken to social media to share their reactions to the shocking moment.

“All that for a pre-season tie….I respected Crosby…didn’t expect that from him or Geno actually…low class move,” a fan wrote.

Another fan chipped in by writing, “F*** Seattle fans. Worst in the league.Lost all respect for them when they threw popcorn on Navorro Bowman as he got carted off after tearing his ACL in the 2013 NFC championship.”

“seattle fans really threw shade then cried when they got the same energy back lmao y’all dish it but can’t take it 😭” a user opined.

“Lmao max crosby with the follow bird !! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 gotta love that,” a fan wrote.

“It’s funny because the fans are right and they drafted his replacement and future 10 year starting QB in the 3rd round in Milroe,” another fan expressed.

As per Pro Football Talk, both players had also been charged fines worth $10,128 for doing the same action last year.

(With contribution from Stuti Gupta)