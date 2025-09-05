Amari Cooper net worth: How much star WR earned from Raiders, Browns, Cowboys and Bills contracts?

Amari Cooper informed the Las Vegas Raiders that he intends to retire only days after signing with the team, NFL insiders reported on Thursday. The 31-year-old star wide receiver's big league journey began with the Oakland Raiders (later Las Vegas Raiders), who selected him fourth overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. He also played for the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills. Amari Cooper intends to retire, he told the Las Vegas Raiders(Instagram)

His initial four-year rookie contract was worth $22.66 million, fully guaranteed, including a $14.74 million signing bonus. Over his 3.5 seasons (2015-2018), he earned approximately $22 million, highlighted by back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and two Pro Bowl nods, before being traded to the Dallas Cowboys mid-2018.

Read More: NFL legend feels Micah Parsons won't win Defensive Player of the Year award, names…

The Cowboys extended Cooper’s career earnings significantly with a five-year, $100 million deal signed on March 17, 2020, featuring $40 million guaranteed at signing and a total of $60 million in injury guarantees, including a $10 million signing bonus.

This contract carried over after his March 2022 trade to the Cleveland Browns, where he played two-plus seasons. The Browns converted $18.88 million of his 2022 salary into a bonus and $18.79 million of his 2024 salary, clearing cap space and adding void years.

Read More: Taylor Swift to perform at Super Bowl halftime show 2026? NFL commissioner says…

His total earnings with Cleveland, including base salaries and bonuses, are estimated at $40 million through 2024, with standout 1,000-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023.

Amari Cooper’s brief 2024 stint with the Bills, following a mid-season trade on October 15, added roughly $800,000 to his tally, based on the prorated portion of his $1.21 million base salary after Cleveland restructured his deal.

His final move back to the Raiders in August 2025 was for a one-year, $3.5 million contract (with potential incentives up to $6 million).

Amari Cooper net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, his estimated fortune is $50 million. HT.com cannot verify this figure.

Cooper’s career earnings from contracts with the Raiders, Browns, and Bills, excluding endorsements, total over $63.8 million, per Spotrac and Pro Football Network estimates.